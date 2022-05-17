Mysterious Monterey Jellies Bewitch in a New Video

THE PLANET'S DEEPEST TRENCHES? Our imaginations can easily investigate some of our home turf's most unreachable and outlandish locations, even if our physical forms can't make the actual journeys. But there are ways to connect, in real life, with some of the ethereal earthlings that reside in watery and cavernous places: By making for Monterey Bay Aquarium, where "Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean" is now on view. The "collaborative exhibition developed with the Aquarium's research and technology partner MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute), offers an unparalleled descent from the ocean's surface through the dark abyss of the midwater to the seafloor." Several bioluminescent beasties are featured in the dazzling display, including an illuminated line-up of otherworldly jellies, diaphanous beings that look as though they might hail from some distant star system (but most definitely share this spinning orb with us).

BLOODY-BELLY COMB JELLIES... are some of the scarlet-hued superstars of the show, which casts a learning-rich light on "the last unexplored reaches of our planet." If you can't wait to see these colorful critters, and you also need a few minutes of peace as you ponder your road trip to the pretty peninsula, there's a fresh video of these floaty favorites. And this clip isn't over in two or three minutes: Rather, you can savor just over 12 hours of these gorgeous and gossamer beings of glimmering light.

PLAN YOUR VISIT: "Connecting people with the astounding diversity of life found beneath the waves and inspiring conservation of the ocean is what Monterey Bay Aquarium was created to do," said Julie Packard, executive director of the Aquarium. "This unprecedented exhibition tells the story of the deep sea and reveals the many ways the deep ocean sustains our lives on the surface." Ticket prices, times, and everything you need to know about the Cannery Row institution can be found at the Monterey Bay Aquarium site.