Nebraska officials search for mountain lion spotted on home security video

A mountain lion found within the limits of a municipality “will be killed if it can safely be done, to ensure public safety," according to officials

A search is underway in Omaha, Nebraska, for a mountain lion who was spotted by a home security camera roaming around a residential area on Monday, officials said. 

The mountain lion was recorded wandering by a home in southwest Omaha at around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release.

Law enforcement and wildlife professionals from the commission launched a search, but have so far been unable to locate the mountain lion, it said.

According to the Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion found within the limits of a municipality "will be killed if it can safely be done, to ensure public safety."

The commission noted in its news release that mountain lion attacks are rare, however.

