Trial to Start Next Month in the Shooting Death of Nipsey Hussle

Trial is set to begin next month for the man charged in the killing of Los Angeles hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle outside the rapper's Hyde Park clothing store three years ago.

The trial for Eric Holder Jr., 32, is scheduled to start June 2. He was indicted in May 2019 on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the grand jury that Holder used two guns on March 31, 2019, to fire multiple shots shortly after a conversation that included allegations of snitching.

The prosecutor said the defendant approached a group that included Nipsey, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, and engaged in a discussion that "had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which, in the gang world, is a very serious offense."

"Apparently the conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching. The conversation wasn't particularly intense, it wasn't particularly belligerent, and it lasted for about four minutes,'' the prosecutor told the grand jury, while noting later that the conversation was "enough that it moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle."

Deputy Medical Examiner Lawrence Nguyen told the grand jury that the rapper suffered 11 gunshot wounds, although two of the wounds could have been caused by the same bullet, according to a grand jury transcript.

Two other men, who are named as the victims in the attempted murder and assault with a firearm charges were injured.

Holder -- an aspiring rapper -- was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on April 2, 2019, in the 9000 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower after a witness called authorities to report seeing a person believed to be Holder.

He has remained in jail since then.

Holder's trial in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom is expected to last about four weeks, with that estimate including the jury selection process.