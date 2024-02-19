Texas

No sign of missing Texas girl, 11, who was due to catch a bus but never made it to school

Audrii Cunningham was last seen near her home in Polk County, Texas, at 7 a.m. Thursday. Don Steven McDougal, a person of interest in the case, was arrested on an unrelated charge.

By Patrick Smith | NBC News

Police in Texas are pleading for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who vanished four days ago, as authorities said a car belonging to a man arrested on Friday may have been involved in the disappearance.

Audrii Cunningham was last seen near her home in Polk County, Texas, at 7 a.m. local time on Thursday. She was due to catch a bus, but officials reported that she did not board it or show up at school that day, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

An Amber Alert has been issued, with the sheriff's office collaborating with the Texas Rangers, the Department of Public Safety, the Livingston Police Department and multiple local fire departments.

Audrii is described as white and about 4 feet, 1 inch tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white lettering and black tennis shoes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Audrii Cunningham
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Audrii Cunningham, 11, was last seen near her home in Polk County, Texas, on Thursday.

Don Steven McDougal, 42, was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault, in what police said was an unrelated incident. The sheriff's office said he was "one of the persons of interest" involved in the case.

Detectives believe his dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was involved in Audrii's disappearance and are appealing for anyone who saw it on Thursday or Friday to report it, the state Department of Public Safety for the Southeast Texas region said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Russia 3 hours ago

Russia says an investigation is underway into Navalny's death, denies refusing to release his body

Israel-Hamas War 5 hours ago

Palestinian FM tells top UN court Israel's occupation of lands is illegal and imposes apartheid

A small backpack thought to belong to her was found at the Lake Livingston Dam, not far from the Cunningham family home.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the Polk County Crime Stoppers line at 936-327-7867 or online at p3tips.com or iwatchtx.org.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBCNews:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us