Oatly Oat Milk, Plus 52 Other Specialty Drinks, Have Been Recalled

Potential bacterial contamination of Oatly Oat Milk and 52 other specialty drinks has sparked a recall.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that Lyons Magnus LLC would voluntarily recall certain beverage and nutritional products due to possible microbial contamination on Friday. According to the FDA’s statement, products intended for infants are not included in the list of recalled items. All recalled items were distributed nationally.

The 53 products included in the recall are packed in different forms and are under multiple other brand names. In addition to Oatly, familiar brands affected by the recall include Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, and Lyons Ready Care.

The FDA is encouraging anyone in possession of a recalled product to dispose of it immediately or return it for a refund.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To identify affected products, consumers can look to the top of individual cartons or the side of multi-carton cases and confirm the lot code and best by date of recalled items listed here.

Consumers with questions can contact the Lyons Recall Support Center by phone at 1-800-627-0557 or via Lyons’ website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: