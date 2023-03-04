news

Ohio Woman Kills 3 Family Members Before Turning Gun on Herself, Police Say

Theresa Cain, 46, also critically injured her daughter in the shooting. which took place while deputies "were attempting to serve civil paperwork," police said.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC Miami

NBC10 - File

An Ohio woman killed three members of her family last month before turning the gun on herself while deputies "were attempting to serve civil paperwork,” police said.

The Clermont County Sheriff's office believes Theresa Cain, 46, killed Ethan Cain, 13; Steven Cain, 50; and William Felton, 74. Police did not clarify what the relationship between Cain and the victims was.

Samantha Cain, 20, who police identified as Cain's daughter, was also critically injured in the shooting, police said.

Deputies were responding to the Clermont County home on Feb. 27 at 9:41 a.m. to attempt the "civil service," police said in a statement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police would not clarify what the civil service was.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsOhio
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us