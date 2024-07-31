Modernism Week revs up for fabulous fall fun in Palm Springs

What to Know Modernism Week in Palm Springs

The fall event will unfurl from Oct. 24-27; the longer Modernism Week takes place in February

Midcentury home tours, bus tours, music, cocktails, the design-centered Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show, and more are on the schedule

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 at noon

SO MANY STYLISH THINGS... flourished around the middle of the last century, including shift dresses, shiny cars with large fins, skinny neckties, breeze block entryways, conversation pits, and dramatic rock walls. There are dozens of other iconic design and fashion staples that sprung from the midcentury movement, which means, of course, that one annual party for midcentury mavens may simply not be enough. The people behind Modernism Week take this "more is more" theory behind the ardent midcentury fandom to heart: While there's a large-scale happening in February, one that truly runs the glammed-up gamut, a more petite but still potent party pops up in October. That's shimmering from Oct. 24-27 around the Palm Springs area and tickets for various outings? They go on sale Aug. 1, 2024 at noon local time.

TOURS, TOURS, AND MORE TOURS: One of the hallmarks of the February extravaganza is also a popular staple of the October event, no doubt about it: We're talking tours, of course, so many terrific tours. The chance to cruise by a bouquet of beautiful homes, including those with starry connections, doesn't come along often, but design dreams come true at Modernism Week. "Sinatra's Rat Pack Homes & Hangouts Bus Tour" will be a major draw at the fall festivity, while the "Desert Stardust: Contemporary Uptown Design District" will saunter by "the second homes of celebrities such as Clark Gable and Carole Lombard." The colorful Shag House will be back, too, and the beloved, oh-so-insider-y "Charles Phoenix Super Duper Double Decker Bus Tour."

CUL DE SAC "SWINGING '66": Eager to join "the event everyone is talking about"? This Oct. 27 bash, which will feature go-go dancers, throwback tunes, classic automobiles, and a host of convivial details, will highlight six homes by architect William Krisel. "We are very happy to once again present Modernism Week — October with a full, four-day event schedule," said Lisa Vossler Smith, CEO of Modernism Week. "This year we are offering new tours and events and bringing back many of the most popular tours from previous years. We locals and visitors alike enjoy the exciting line-up of home tours, iconic architecture, and entertaining parties." To view the full event line-up, visit Modernism Week, "the epicenter for midcentury architecture and design," now.