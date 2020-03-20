Pomona Hotel Stays for Quarantined Will Include Food, Medical Care and Laundry Service

The Sheraton Fairplex Hotel in Pomona will open more than 200 beds to those affected by coronavirus who need to be quarantined, filling one-person hotel rooms to help battle the spread, Los Angeles officials said Friday.

Some 244 rooms will open on a first-come, first-served basis to people who need to be quarantined after testing positive, those showing symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone who has the virus, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis and LA County Fair Association President Miguel Santana said.

Kanye West is just one of dozens of celebrities who are giving back to their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Some, like Russell Wilson and Ciara, have shared moving video messages about their chosen charities. Others, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, have taken to social media with written messages of love and support along with their donations. Here is the ever-growing list of celebrities giving back during this uncertain time.

The option to stay will remain open until the end of May, with the possibility of extending the resource through June, depending on how the battle against the spread of coronavirus is developing.

Essential services, like food, medical care, laundry services and more will be provided to those quarantined in rooms, Santana said.

Santana also said the child care center on site will be available to for children of first responders who need assistance.

The Fairplex is also partnering with volunteer agency Sowing Seeds to set up a drive-thru food pantry for those in need. People will be able to drive up, pop their trunks, and get food they need. Those services were set to begin April 1.

Other resources at the Fairplex may also be made available, as the situation progresses, Santana said.