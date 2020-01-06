Trump administration

Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won’t Run for Senate, Sources Say

“Leader McConnell spoke with Secretary Pompeo this afternoon where he indicated he will not be running for Senate”

Italy United States Pompeo
AP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he would not be seeking a Senate seat, according to two people familiar with the conversation.

The meeting and decision were first reported by The New York Times.

Pompeo’s decision not to jump in the Senate race for the open Kansas seat is a blow to Senate Republicans who thought Pompeo would be the strongest candidate to win the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican retiring after four terms, at the end of the year, NBC News reports.

U.S. & World

Iraq 4 hours ago

US Coalition Forces to Move Some Troops Out of Baghdad

impeachment 3 hours ago

John Bolton ‘Prepared to Testify’ in Senate Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

“Leader McConnell spoke with Secretary Pompeo this afternoon where he indicated he will not be running for Senate,” a source close to McConnell told NBC News. “Leader McConnell believes Secretary Pompeo is doing an incredible job as Secretary of State and is exactly where the country needs him to be right now.”

Get more from NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationSenateMike PompeoMitch McConnell
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us