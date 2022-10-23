Skydiving Grandfather Dies After ‘Hard Landing' Before High School Football Game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said.

The 55-year-old experienced skydiver was participating in a pregame ceremony event for the annual "Musket Bowl," a football game between David Crockett High School and Daniel Boone High School when he was injured upon landing, said Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry S. Boyd. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.

Boyd said the skydiver was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He said mental health support professionals will be at both schools on Monday.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away," Boyd said in the statement.

Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, said in a statement that the 55-year-old man worked with the company and had performed more than 1,500 jumps during decades of experience. Boyd said all the skydivers taking part in the pregame stunt were expert skydivers with the group jumpTN. JumpTN did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In what it described as a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area,” the company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the free fall or his parachute, saying it was deployed "without incident.” Witnesses “didn’t notice anything unusual about the parachute’s performance that would indicate any abnormality or malfunction,” the company said.

“The entire skydiving community is saddened by the sudden loss of a wonderful member of their community,” the company said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Officials have not yet released the identity of the skydiver.

After the incident, the skydiver was airlifted to the hospital for his injuries and a moment of silence was held. The football game went on with a delayed start.