Middle East

US identifies 3 soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan

President Biden says an investigation has been launched into the incident

FILE - The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP (File)

The Pentagon released the names of the three soldiers who were killed in Jordan after a drone struck a base near the border with Syria.

The service members were identified as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

President Joe Biden said the troops were killed by “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The deaths at a base in Jordan yesterday are the first in months of attacks by Iran-backed militants since the Israel-Hamas war began, though Iran sought to distance itself from the strike.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Biden is still "working through options" after he vowed to retaliate for the drone attack, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told NBC's “TODAY” show.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.

More:

Middle East 7 hours ago

Biden ‘working through' retaliation options after Iran-backed militants kill 3 US troops

U.S. military Jan 28

Biden says US ‘shall respond' after 3 troops killed by drone strike in Jordan

This article tagged under:

Middle EastJordan
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us