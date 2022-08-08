Texas Church's Rendition of ‘Hamilton' Ends With Sermon Comparing Being Gay to Drug Addiction

A Texas church has come under fire for a Christian-themed — and allegedly unauthorized — rendition of the acclaimed Broadway musical “Hamilton” that appeared to conclude with a sermon by a church pastor comparing being gay to being addicted to alcohol or drugs.

The two-hour performance, which was produced and livestreamed Friday by The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas, and RGV Productions, contained several biblical references not originally included in the Tony Award-winning musical, according to a description of the livestream by Howard Sherman, who is director of the Arts Integrity Initiative at The New School in New York City and not affiliated with the performance. The video of the livestream has since been taken down.

The show ended with a sermon by an associate pastor, Victor Lopez, that compared homosexuality to drug addiction, according to the full video of the performance. NBC News obtained a recording of the performance from writer and atheism advocate Hemant Mehta. Mehta would not reveal the identity of the person from whom he obtained the video.

“Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs, homosexuality, maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, relationships,” Lopez said. “God can help you tonight.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is how The Door McAllen church concluded its illegal production of Hamilton: with a sermon demonizing homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/FXpw8ycvbb — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.