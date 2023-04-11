One person is in critical condition and nearly 20,000 cows are believed to have been killed in an explosion and fire at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle Monday night.

The explosion happened at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt at about 7:30 p.m. According to KCBD-TV in Lubbock, a worker was trapped inside the milking facility and was hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued by first responders.

No other injuries to employees were reported.

NBC affiliate KCBD-TV reported the fire from the explosion is believed to have spread through the dairy building and into the dairy cow holding pens. While the exact number of cows killed in the fire has not been confirmed, KCBD said preliminary counts indicate 18,000 of the 19,000 cows present at the farm were killed by fire and smoke.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, though Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera told KCBD on Tuesday that early speculation is that methane may have been ignited by overheating electrical equipment used to suck out waste from the holding pens.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Dimmitt is in Castro County and is roughly halfway between Lubbock and Amarillo, west of Tulia.