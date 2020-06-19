Donald Trump

Trump Administration Considers Executive Order to Suspend Certain Work Visas

The move would further the Trump administration’s nativist bent

By Jacob Pramuk, Kayla Tausche

Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a round-table discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local, and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 11, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration has drafted an executive order to suspend new temporary work visas for overseas hires, three sources told CNBC. 

The proclamation could target J-1 visas or other cultural or work exchange programs. It would not rescind previously issued visas.

While the White House has not made a final decision on the policy, it could be finalized by this week, before a planned Trump campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday. 

Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who has repeatedly pushed for crackdowns on immigration, and Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli led the plan. While Trump supports the effort, it has received mixed reception from other top advisors. 

The move would further the Trump administration’s nativist bent: the White House would justify the order by arguing American citizens should hold the jobs as the unemployment rate stands above 13% following coronavirus lockdowns. It could receive blowback from the travel industry, restaurants and other sectors that rely on temporary work visa programs. 

It may include exceptions for some companies that can prove a specific need. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

