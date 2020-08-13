9/11

Twin Beams of Light Won't Shine During 9/11 Tribute in NYC

"The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over Lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes," a spokesperson said

In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, the annual Tribute in Light illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won't be beamed into the sky during this year's memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the annual ceremony said Thursday.

Michael Frazier, a spokesman for National September 11 Memorial & Museum, said organizers were concerned about the health risks to workers who would set up the display.

“The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over Lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes,” Frazier said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

Virus Updates: Fauci ‘Not Pleased' With US Outbreak; Biden Calls for Nationwide Mask Mandate

FDA 12 hours ago

FDA Warns of New Hand Sanitizer Ingredient as List of Dangerous Products Grows

The Memorial & Museum is planning an alternative display that will include spires and facades of buildings in Manhattan being illuminated in blue, he said.

Last month, organizers also cited the pandemic in canceling one of the most poignant parts of previous memorials — the personal messages spoken by families of victims. They said recorded name readings from the museum's “In Memoriam” exhibition will be used instead of having relatives read the names in person.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

9/11
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us