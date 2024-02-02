Military

US begins strikes on militias in Iraq, Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack

President Joe Biden and other top U.S. leaders have been warning for days that the U.S. would strike back at the militias

By Tara Copp | Associated Press and Abdulrahman Zeyad

President Joe Biden watches as an Army carry team moves the flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga., during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 2, 2024. Rivers was killed in a drone attack in Jordan on Jan. 28.
Alex Brandon/AP

The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden and other top U.S. leaders have been warning for days that the U.S. would strike back at the militias, and they made it clear that it wouldn’t be just one hit, but would be a “tiered response” over time. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet made public.

The initial strikes by manned and unmannded aircraft were hitting command and control headquarters, ammunition storage and other facilities. And they came just hours after Biden and top defense leaders joined grieving families to watch as the remains of the three Army Reserve soldiers were returned to the U.S. during a somber ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

This is a developing story

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Military
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us