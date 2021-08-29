San Francisco

‘We're Going to Keep His Story Alive': Mural Honors Elderly Asian Man Killed in SF Attack

Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, was violently shoved to the ground back in January in his Anza Vista neighborhood while on a walk.

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new mural was unveiled Sunday in San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood honoring an 84-year-old Thai man, who was violently shoved and later died earlier this year.

It was caught on tape and grabbed national attention, galvanizing the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mural is to honor Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was violently shoved to the ground back in January in his Alta Vista neighborhood while on a walk. Ratanapakdee died of his injuries.

On Sunday, his family was in San Francisco to unveil the mural, along with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, two supervisors and community leaders.

Some in the crowd said though they didn’t know him, it was important to be here because the AAPI community has faced too much violence and that this attack was their breaking point.

“My oldest son and I were talking about what we could do? I was like ‘we should make a put him on the billboard’ and it was inspired by the original art,” said Eric Lawson.

Forrest Liu organized the event Sunday and spoke about why it was important to have Ratanapakde’s mural.

“You know, grandpa Vicha and his face has become a symbol for the National Stop Asian Hate movement and we’re going to keep his story alive,” he said.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in the case.

People who attended Sunday’s event are calling for justice.

They are also hoping the mural gets attention in this prominent location at Grant and California, with cable cars going by and people walking the neighborhood. There will be plenty of eyes on it.

Anti-Asian Racism Jul 30

SF Supervisor Works to Change Street Name in Honor of Elderly Attack Victim

San Francisco Mar 5

Family of 84-Year-Old Man Killed in San Francisco Upset With District Attorney

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoAnti-Asian RacismAnti-asian attacksanti-asian hate crimeVICHA RATANAPAKDEE
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us