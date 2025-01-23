Phones with TikTok installed listed for thousands of dollars on eBay

It was a whirlwind weekend for TikTok.

First, the app went offline for U.S. users. Then, it returned less than 15 hours later.

However, if people didn't already have it downloaded, they're out of luck – for now. As of Wednesday night, it still wasn't available on either the Apple or Google app stores.

Some people have turned that into a money-making opportunity.

Cellphones that already have the TikTok app installed were being listed for thousands of dollars online. Listings on eBay were going for up to $50,000.