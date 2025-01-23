TikTok

Phones with TikTok installed listed for thousands of dollars on eBay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a whirlwind weekend for TikTok.

First, the app went offline for U.S. users. Then, it returned less than 15 hours later.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

However, if people didn't already have it downloaded, they're out of luck – for now. As of Wednesday night, it still wasn't available on either the Apple or Google app stores.

Some people have turned that into a money-making opportunity.

Cellphones that already have the TikTok app installed were being listed for thousands of dollars online. Listings on eBay were going for up to $50,000.

news Jan 21

Trump says he's open to TikTok sale to Elon Musk or Larry Ellison

Trump Administration Jan 20

Trump tells Justice Department not to enforce TikTok ban for 75 days

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

TikTok
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us