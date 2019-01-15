In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 photo, provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a U.S. Coast Guard boat crew responds to three fishermen in the water after the commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsized while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar off the coast of Newport, Ore.

The nation's 42,000 active-duty Coast Guard members missed their scheduled paycheck Tuesday, as the only military branch to work without pay during the government shutdown, NBC News reported.

Because the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, it is getting no funding during the shutdown. All other parts of the military are under the still-funded Department of Defense.