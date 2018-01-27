In a keynote speech to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump laid out his vision for international trade. "America first does not mean America alone," he argued before a global audience Friday. (Published Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)

President Donald Trump will use his first official State of the Union address, according to White House officials, to tout economic progress under his watch while outlining efforts to secure America’s borders, NBC News reported.

His speech Tuesday night will come barely a week after a three-day government shutdown, as both chambers of Congress continue to wrangle over funding for one of the president’s central policy initiatives — a border wall with Mexico, currently part of his new proposal to offer a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants.

Mired in record-low approval ratings and an ongoing federal investigation into his campaign’s contacts with Russian government officials, Trump will look to use Tuesday’s address to convince the American people that his White House is on the right track and speak to an anxious nation deeply divided over issues ranging from race and religion to economic and gender-based questions of opportunity.

The White House said this week that the president will strike a "bipartisan tone" in his speech, and urge for greater collaboration. Trump has drawn adversaries in both parties, often sparring publicly with lawmakers on Twitter, calling them names and questioning their political clout.