Democrats Prep Emergency Plan in Case Mueller Is Fired

Democrats have drafted a wide-ranging contingency plan should special counsel Robert Mueller be fired or President Donald Trump take other steps to quash the Russia investigation, NBC News reported. Such moves could include firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or pardoning key witnesses.

Of top concern in the first 24 hours of such a move would be preventing Mueller’s documents from being destroyed and his team disbanded, according to interviews with nearly a dozen lawmakers, congressional aides, Democratic operatives and attorneys involved in the planning.

Rallies would be hastily scheduled across the country — so far, the Democratic group MoveOn.org has organized 933 of them; everything from the location to sponsors has been picked out.

Additionally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would consult with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while Democrats would demand a floor vote on a bill retroactively protecting Mueller and protecting his materials. In both the Senate and House, Democrats would contact a list of sympathetic Republicans who have signaled privately that they’d be willing to act should Trump pull the trigger.

