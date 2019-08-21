President Donald Trump gestures after signing a presidential memorandum that discharges the federal student loan debt of totally and permanently disabled veterans following his speech at the American Veterans (AMVETS) 75th National Convention in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday a new plan to eliminate student loan debt for disabled veterans, NBC News reported.

“The debt of disabled veterans will be entirely erased,” Trump said during a prepared speech at the 75th annual American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky. “In a few moments, I will sign a memorandum directing the Department of Education to eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, Trump stayed on stage to sign the executive order in front of the crowd of several hundred veterans gathered for the convention in the Galt House Hotel.