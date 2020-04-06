Donald Trump

AP Sources: Trump, Biden Spoke by Phone About Coronavirus

Biden said last week that he would “love” to speak to Trump

By Alexandra Jaffe and Zeke Miller

Former Vice-President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump (right).
AP Images

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden spoke over the phone Monday afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak, according to two people familiar with the call.

The conversation was the culmination of a dayslong effort by aides to get the two on the phone, after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called on the former vice president to “offer some support” to Trump. Biden, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee, has in recent weeks released a series of suggestions and proposals for responding to the pandemic and has criticized the Trump administration for acting too slowly to stem the virus' spread.

The two people familiar with the call spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation.

Politics

coronavirus Apr 1

President Trump: ‘I Was Not Distracted by Impeachment’

President Trump Mar 30

White House Correspondents Present Trump with his own Quotes

Biden said last week that he would “love” to speak to Trump and wanted to share with him lessons from the Obama administration on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve been through this in a slightly different way in the past, and I hope they can learn some lessons from what we did right and maybe what we did wrong,” the former vice president said during a virtual press briefing last week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpcoronavirusJoe BidenDecision 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us