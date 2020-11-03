Republicans Gather in Support of President Trump on Election Night

In San Mateo County, Republicans gathered to support President Trump on Election Night.

About a hundred of them watched intently on a big screen as the results came in and erupted in cheers and applause as they learned Trump had won in the battleground state of Ohio and was leading in Florida.

And while a lot of votes are still waiting to be counted, they're confident the president will win another term.

“Overall I’m pretty positive that things will remain in his favor overnight and will see if President Trump makes America great again,” said Brandon Lang of Redwood City.

Republican Central Committee of San Mateo County hosting a sold out election night event in San Mateo. 100 President Trump supporters attending. Many cheered and clapped when the first results from battleground states Florida and Texas were posted on big screen. pic.twitter.com/iDMPlamTSF — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) November 4, 2020

Only about 23% of California's registered voters are Republican so the fact that Joe Biden won in this state was not a surprise. But many in San Mateo were happy to know millions elsewhere in the nation backed the president.

Now it's a waiting game. The question as the president's supporter left Tuesday night was how long they have to wait.