Roger Stone

Judge in Roger Stone Case Says Sentencing Hearing Will Move Forward

However, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson indicated she will defer the execution of the sentence until the court rules on a request for a new trial.

By Ashraf Khalil

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The judge presiding over the case of President Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone said his sentencing hearing will move forward as planned on Thursday, but indicated she will defer the execution of the sentence until the court rules on the defense's request for a new trial.

Stone's defense team had argued that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson should rule first on the new trial request before issuing a sentence.

Jackson told attorneys for both sides in a conference call Tuesday that ruling on a new trial may require another hearing and further delay Stone's sentencing.

Politics

Decision 2020 Feb 15

Buttigieg Makes Campaign Fundraising Swing Through the Bay Area

attorney general Feb 13

Trump Tweet Appears to Confirm Barr’s Role in Sentencing

"We've already put the sentencing off once," Judge Jackson said, adding that it makes sense to proceed "since there is no harm that would flow to the defendant." 

Jackson also noted that there is now law that requires judges to rule on new trial motions before issuing a sentence.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted that Stone's recent conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress “should be thrown out.”

The barrage of Tuesday morning tweets comes days after Trump earned apublic rebukefrom his own attorney general, William Barr, who had said the president's tweets were “making it impossible” for Barr to do his job.

Trump tweeted Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano's comment that the jury appears to have been biased against Trump and calling out Judge Amy Berman Jackson by name, saying “almost any judge in the country” would throw out the conviction.

Trump added in a subsequent tweet. “Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.”

Roger Stone has been found guilty on counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and others.

Stone was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Jackson on Thursday.

Prosecutors had recommended a tough sentence of between seven to nine years in federal prison. But Barr reversed that decision and recommended a less harsh punishment, prompting the entire prosecution team to resign from the case.

Barr later denied that Trump's Twitter denunciation of the sentencing recommendation had influenced his decision; in an interview with ABC News, Barr said he had not been asked by Trump to look into the case.

The Associated Press/ NBC

This article tagged under:

Roger StoneDonald TrumpAmy Berman Jackson
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us