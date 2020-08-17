2020

Watch: Michelle Obama Headlines DNC Night 1

The former first lady is one of the big names kicking off the first night of the 2020 convention, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee in what will be a nominating convention unlike any other.

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, as well as former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Watch NBC's live convention coverage in the player above starting at 8 p.m. ET, and follow the blog below for more live news and analysis.

