Preliminary magnitude 2.7 quake strikes in Sonoma County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook Sonoma County on Sunday , according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake, which struck at around 12:39 p.m., was centered around 3 miles southwest of the census-designated place of Cobb and just under 14 miles south southwest of the city of Clearlake. 

Further information was not immediately available.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

