Preliminary magnitude 2.7 quake strikes in Sonoma County

A preliminary magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook Sonoma County on Sunday , according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which struck at around 12:39 p.m., was centered around 3 miles southwest of the census-designated place of Cobb and just under 14 miles south southwest of the city of Clearlake.

Further information was not immediately available.

