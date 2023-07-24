Giants' losing streak reaches six games after loss to Tigers

The Giants' flight back to San Francisco won't be a happy one after they lost their sixth straight game Monday afternoon.

In Detroit to make up a postponed game from April 18, the Giants put forth another lifeless performance, dropping the contest 5-1 to the Tigers.

Ross Stripling was credited with a quality start, but he certainly won't be pleased with his outing. In six innings of work, he allowed 10 hits and struck out just three Tigers batters. He didn't issue any walks, but he allowed earned runs in the first, third and fifth innings, and the Giants weren't able to recover.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Giants finally got on the board in the sixth inning when red-hot Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer, his 13th long ball of the season.

Wilmer gets the Giants on the board 💪 pic.twitter.com/YN6XrTN0f3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2023

Tigers infielder Zack Short provided insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run homer off Giants reliever Ryan Walker.

While the Giants' offense remained dormant, their defense showed up for the Monday matinee in Motown, with Patrick Bailey, Austin Slater and Michael Conforto all making highlight-reel plays.

After review, Bailey ain't havin' it 😤 pic.twitter.com/Z3sesQemgS — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2023

AIR SLATER ‼ pic.twitter.com/GbNgxK25vr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2023

Conforto with the robbery 😲 pic.twitter.com/CZkAVtAjBc — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2023

The Giants (54-47) began the second half of the season by winning the first five games to run their overall winning streak to seven games. But they dropped the ensuing six games to lose ground in the NL standings.

The good news for the Giants is they will begin a two-game Bay Bridge Series with the MLB-worst Athletics (28-74) on Tuesday, providing a perfect opportunity to bounce back after a disastrous ending to the road trip.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast