2024 Paris Olympic Games: Start Dates for Each Sport, Opening, Closing Ceremonies

Mark your calendars! The Paris Olympics are right around the corner.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Games will be the largest Opening Ceremony in the history of the Olympic Games.

And history being made doesn’t stop there. The 2024 Games will be the first Games that will not have an Opening Ceremony within a stadium. Instead, the Ceremony will be held outdoors in the heart of the city.

Before the 10,500 athletes cut through the center of Paris, let’s prepare for the intensity of the games. Here’s a look at when all of our favorite sports begin:

What is the time frame for each sport at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

Swimming

Artistic swimming – Monday, Aug. 5 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Marathon swimming – Thursday, Aug. 8 – Friday, Aug. 9

Swimming – Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 4

Diving – Saturday, July 27 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Water polo – Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 4 (Preliminaries phase) Monday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 11 (Finals phase)

Archery – Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, Aug. 4

Track and Field – Friday, Aug. 2 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Marathon/Road running – Saturday, Aug. 10 – Sunday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Sunday, Aug. 11 Racewalking – Thursday, Aug. 1 – Wednesday, Aug. 7

Badminton – Saturday, July 27 – Monday, Aug. 5

Basketball

Basketball – Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 4 (Preliminaries phase), Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 11 (Finals phase)

3x3 basketball – Tuesday, July 30 – Monday, Aug. 5

Boxing – Saturday, July 27 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Breaking – Friday, Aug. 9 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Canoe Slalom – Saturday, July 27 – Monday, Aug. 5

Canoe Sprint – Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Cycling BMX

BMX freestyle – Tuesday, July 31 – Wednesday, July 31

BMX racing – Thursday, Aug. 1 – Friday, Aug. 2

Cycling Mountain Biking – Sunday, July 28 – Monday, July 29

Cycling Road – Saturday, July 27, Saturday Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 4

Cycling Track – Monday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 11

Equestrian – Saturday, July 27 – Tuesday, Aug. 6

Dressage

Eventing

Jumping

Fencing – Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 4

Field hockey – Saturday, July 27 – Friday, Aug. 9

Football – Wednesday, July 24 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Golf – Thursday, Aug. 1 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Gymnastics

Artistic – Saturday, July 27 – Monday, Aug. 5

Rhythmic – Thursday, Aug. 8 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Trampoline – Friday, Aug. 2

Handball – Wednesday, July 24 – Friday, Aug. 9

Judo – Saturday, July 27 – Saturday, Aug. 3

Modern pentathlon – Thursday, Aug. 8 (Fencing ranking round), Friday, Aug. 9 – Sunday, Aug. 11

Rowing – Saturday, July 27 – Saturday, Aug. 3

Rugby sevens – Wednesday, July 24 – Tuesday, July 30

Sailing – Sunday, July 28 – Thursday, Aug. 8

Shooting

Rifle and pistol – Saturday, July 27 – Monday, Aug. 5

Shotgun – Monday, July 29 – Monday, Aug. 5

Skateboarding

Street – Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, July 28

Park – Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Wednesday, Aug. 7

Sport climbing – Monday, Aug. 5 – Friday, Aug. 9

Surfing – Saturday, July 27 – Tuesday, July 30

Table tennis – Saturday, July 27 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Taekwondo – Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Tennis – Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 4

Triathlon – Tuesday, July 30 – Monday, Aug. 5

Volleyball – Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 11

Beach volleyball – Saturday, July 27 – Saturday, Aug. 10

Weightlifting – Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Sunday, Aug. 11

Wrestling – Monday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 11

Freestyle

Greco-Roman

When is the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place on Friday, July 26, 2024.

When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

The Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.