tyre nichols

49ers Gift Family of Lifelong Fan Tyre Nichols a Signed Jersey

Nichols, who died in Memphis earlier this year after being attacked by police, grew up in California and reportedly cheered for the 49ers

By Charlotte Edmonds

49ers gift family of Tyre Nichols a signed jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers surprised the family of Tyre Nichols with a signed jersey on Wednesday. 

Nichols, a Black man, was attacked by police in Memphis earlier this month and died of his injuries three days later. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 29-year-old grew up in the Sacramento area before moving to Memphis in early 2020. At the time of the attack, he was working at FedEx. 

Those who knew him described him as a skateboarder, amateur photographer and family man. He reportedly was also a lifelong 49ers fan. 

The jersey – which features Nichols’ last name and the number 49 – was first spotted in the locker room on Tuesday. It features the autographs of key players including quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. 

Sports

NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers 2023 Reunion Quickly Shut Down by Kyle Shanahan

49ers

49ers Confident Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB Competition Will Lead to Wins

The funeral service for Nichols was held in Memphis on Wednesday. 

The Mighty Light, the group responsible for coordinating the nightly light show across Memphis’ two biggest bridges, announced on Facebook that the Hernando de Soto and Big River Crossings bridges would both be lit up in the 49ers’ red and gold colors in honor of Nichols on Wednesday. The show, which runs along the Mississippi River, is expected to begin at sundown. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

tyre nicholsNFLSan Francisco 49ers
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us