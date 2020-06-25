49ers Reportedly Interested in Jets Star Safety

Jamal Adams ranks as one of the NFL’s best safeties.

At just 24 and three years into his pro career, the Jets’ first-round pick out of LSU in 2017 is a two-time Pro Bowler and is coming off a season in which he was selected first-team All-Pro.

At 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds, Adams is a pounding tackler and playmaker. Over 14 games in 2019, he was in on 75 tackles (10 for loss), had 6½ sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 22 QB pressures, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown and broke up seven passes.

The analytic website Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 1 among all NFL safeties in Wins Above Replacement in 2018 and selected him the league’s best blitzing safety in 2019, noting, “He is smart, fast and physical in his relentless pursuit of the quarterback.”

He’s not only excellent, but is just at the beginning of what promises to be a long, productive career.

So, what if the 49ers could add him to their defense for 2020?

That appears to be a growing possibility.

Recently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Adams has asked the Jets to deal him elsewhere, and wrote the Niners are one of seven teams Adams would be willing to join.

And, Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated wrote Wednesday that the possibility of Adams coming west to the 49ers is “picking up steam.”

Certainly, the 49ers would have to make a substantial offer to get Adams, but his acquisition also would be substantial.

Wrote Cohn: “If Adams joins the team, he would be the foundation of the 49ers secondary for the next five to 10 years.”

The 49ers already have a terrific defense and capable safeties in Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt. So, if they deem Adams too expensive to pursue, it would be understandable. But it seems likely general manager John Lynch will be open to discussions for a player of Adams’ talent.