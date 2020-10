San Francisco 49ers player Robbie Gould is not only making plays on the field, but off it as well.

The NFL kicker has launched a fundraising campaign called "Going GOULD for Pediatric Cancer." For every field goal Gould makes this season, he will donate $500 to Cal's Angels.

The organization aims to grant wishes, raise awareness, and fund research to help kids fighting cancer.

