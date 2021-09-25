49ers to Face Packers' Third-String Left Tackle Due to Injury

49ers to face Packers' third-string LT due to injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defensive line will be licking their chops Sunday night, as the Green Bay Packers will be down to their third-string left tackle for the Week 3 matchup at Levi's Stadium. Tackle Elgton Jenkins was downgraded to out on Saturday morning after being listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

This means the #Packers third option at left tackle will be asked to block #49ers DE Nick Bosa on Sunday night. https://t.co/WJa3d3BR8F — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 25, 2021

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said it would be a "collective" effort from the offense with Jenkins unable to go. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season.

A likely scenario for replacing Jenkins will be right tackle Billy Turner sliding over to the left side and inserting Dennis Kelly at right tackle. Turner got the start at left tackle for the Packers in last year's NFC Championship Game, and Aaron Rogers was sacked five times by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fierce pass rush.

Bosa has three sacks through the 49ers' first two games of the season, and looks strong after missing almost the entire 2020 campaign with a torn ACL.

Rodgers looked like his old self in Week 2 after the Packers were blown out by the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

Expect the Green Bay offense to be looking for as many quick throws as possible and placing an emphasis on the running game to avoid Bosa and the rest of the defensive line from feasting on Rodgers.

