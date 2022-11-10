49ers' Jason Verrett Tears Achilles, Ruled Out for Rest of 2022 NFL Season

49ers' Verrett tears Achilles, ruled out for rest of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Jason Verrett’s comeback is over before it began, as the 49ers announced Thursday the cornerback tore his left Achilles during practice on Wednesday.

The veteran cornerback was attempting to make a comeback from an ACL injury on his right knee which he suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Now, Verrett will again have season-ending surgery, which is an all-too-familiar scenario for the veteran defensive back.

Verrett was the No. 25 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers after playing at Texas Christian University. The lockdown corner has battled countless injuries during his career including two ACL injuries and now, his second Achilles tear.

When healthy, Verrett has been a standout corner. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, tallying three interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 14 games for the Chargers.

The 49ers saw Verrett’s potential and signed him to a one-year deal in 2019. But he potentially returned too early and suffered a patellar sprain that kept him out the remainder of the season. In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games and was looking like his old self.

After an impressive performance during 49ers training camp in 2021, Verrett tore his right ACL in the club’s season opener with the Detroit Lions. In the nine seasons since being drafted, Verrett has appeared in just 40 games, but he has the earned the respect of every teammate and coaching staff he has worked with along the way.

