Julius 'Dr. J' Erving Falls Ill at 76ers Game, Taken to Hospital

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving was rushed to an area hospital late Friday after falling ill during the Sixers game in South Philadelphia.

Erving was taken out of a suite at the Wells Fargo Center in a wheelchair, according to people attending tonight's match-up between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons.



The Sixers organization and Erving's management confirmed his illness in short statements Friday night. The 67-year-old is currently undergoing observation at the hospital and expected to be released.

Before the game began, Erving rang the ceremonial opening bell during the pre-game activities to commemorate his iconic dunk over the Lakers' Michael Cooper 35 years ago.

Erving is one of the best players in professional basketball history having won four MVP awards and three championships in the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association. He led the Sixers to one of those championships during the 1982-1983 season. In all he played for the team for 11 seasons.



He was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1993.

