How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 13): Figure Skating, Monobob and Big Air Snowboarding

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Bobsled

Women's Monobob made its Olympic debut on Saturday and Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor finished in the top five of the pack after completing their first two runs. Humphries is currently in first place after two runs, and Meyers Taylor is in fourth.

There are two more runs to go and the combined score of all four will determine who medals.

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

Due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility, qualifying in Women's Freeski Slopestyle was postponed to a later date and time yet to be determined. As of this writing the events listed below are still slated to take place today.

How to Watch Ice Hockey

How to Watch Biathlon

How to Watch Short Track

How to Watch Curling

Among the high-flying snowboard tricks and graceful ice skating during these winter olympics, there’s another sport that has captured the world’s attention–curling. Our Digital Correspondent Abbey Fernández learns how to play.

How to Watch Speed Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating

Two of Team USA’s ice dancing pairs nabbed spots in the top five on Saturday, placing third and fourth behind France and the ROC. Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are ranked No. 5 in the world, placed third. American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the No. 2-ranked team, finished one spot behind Hubbell and Donohue in fourth place going into tonight's Free Dance.

Watch live coverage of this medal event during NBC primetime (after the Super Bowl).

How to Watch Snowboarding

Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson, the reigning silver medalist in Big Air, will compete for Tam USA in tonight's qualifying event.