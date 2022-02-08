Shaun White

Shaun White Crashes in Beijing Olympics Debut

White has one more chance to qualify for the final

Shaun White of Team United States performs a trick on a practice run ahead of the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Getty Images

Team USA’s Shaun White crashed in his first run of the qualification round of the men’s snowboarding halfpipe. He will get another attempt to score high enough to qualify for the final.

The 36-year-old White, a snowboarding legend and three-time Olympic gold medallist in the event, is competing in his last Olympic Games. If he manages to win gold in Beijing, he will become the only athlete to capture four golds in the same event.

Australian James Scotty currently sits atop the leaderboards with a score of 88.25.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Shaun WhiteSnowboard Halfpipe
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us