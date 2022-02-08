Shaun White Crashes in Beijing Olympics Debut

Team USA’s Shaun White crashed in his first run of the qualification round of the men’s snowboarding halfpipe. He will get another attempt to score high enough to qualify for the final.

The 36-year-old White, a snowboarding legend and three-time Olympic gold medallist in the event, is competing in his last Olympic Games. If he manages to win gold in Beijing, he will become the only athlete to capture four golds in the same event.

Australian James Scotty currently sits atop the leaderboards with a score of 88.25.