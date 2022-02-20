Closing Ceremony

Watch Team USA Enter Beijing National Stadium for Closing Ceremony

Members of the U.S. Olympic team attended the closing ceremony in Beijing on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

The 2022 Winter Olympics concluded at the Beijing National Stadium on Sunday, and plenty of American stars were in attendance.

Team USA, along with all other nations, marched into the Bird's Nest as "Ode to Joy" played over the speakers.

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor served as the flag bearer, waving the American flag as she and her compatriots entered the stadium.

Meyers Taylor was originally supposed to serve as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony, but she was forced to isolate upon arriving in China due to a positive COVID-19 test. She was cleared in time to compete in all of her events, winning a silver and bronze to bring her career Olympic medal total to five -- more than any Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. This is expected to be her final Olympics.

Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin, Alysa Liu and plenty more American stars were in attendance.

You can watch the closing ceremony in its entirety on NBC in prime time, tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Torch

Closing Ceremony 4 mins ago

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Closing Ceremony 2 hours ago

2022 Winter Olympics Conclude With Extinguishing of the Olympic Flame

This article tagged under:

Closing CeremonyTeam USABeijing National Stadium
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us