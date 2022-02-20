Watch Team USA Enter Beijing National Stadium for Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics concluded at the Beijing National Stadium on Sunday, and plenty of American stars were in attendance.

Team USA, along with all other nations, marched into the Bird's Nest as "Ode to Joy" played over the speakers.

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor served as the flag bearer, waving the American flag as she and her compatriots entered the stadium.

Meyers Taylor was originally supposed to serve as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony, but she was forced to isolate upon arriving in China due to a positive COVID-19 test. She was cleared in time to compete in all of her events, winning a silver and bronze to bring her career Olympic medal total to five -- more than any Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. This is expected to be her final Olympics.

Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin, Alysa Liu and plenty more American stars were in attendance.

You can watch the closing ceremony in its entirety on NBC in prime time, tonight at 8 p.m. ET.