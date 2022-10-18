Check Out Warriors' Jaw-Dropping, Massive 2022 NBA Championship Rings

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping, 16-carat championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible.

Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.

On the top of the ring is the player's number and a diamond-encrusted bay bridge, which slides down to reveal four Larry O'Brien trophies that Golden State has won over the past eight seasons. On one side of the ring is the player's name, the series win-loss records of each 2022 postseason matchup and the seven Larry O'Brien trophies representing the franchise's seven championships. On the side are phrases "Warriors 2022 World Champions" and "Just Us."

"The rings feature approximately 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to represent the team’s 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, marking the first time a Championship ring has been made up primarily of yellow diamonds," the Warriors wrote in a statement. "Seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel represent the team’s seven championships, while 43 baguettes in the bridge represent Stephen Curry’s 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals."

​Each 2021-22 Warriors player -- both current and former -- walked out one-by-one to receive their ring.

RING TIME 💍 pic.twitter.com/vd73uO3nG1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

The ovation for Klay and Steph was deafening 🗣🔥 pic.twitter.com/owGz5Rv42b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

The Warriors wrapped up their ceremony by hanging yet another championship banner.

These moments. This team. pic.twitter.com/uXptwqdu8R — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2022

The Warriors are hoping that their 2022-23 season both begins and ends with hardware as they look to repeat as champions and win a fifth ring in nine seasons.