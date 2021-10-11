Chicago White Sox

Chicago Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg to Catch Baseball Tossed Into Stands at White Sox Game

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch

Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago White Sox
Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

A Chicago baseball fan snagged a ball tossed into the stands with the help of her friend's prosthetic leg during a recent White Sox home game.

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch, which was captured on video and has gone viral. They had been waving the prosthesis to get someone from the bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field to notice, Frendreis told Chicago television station WGN.

"It started out as a joke to see if we could get the attention of anyone in the bullpen," she said. "We had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes."

Chicago White Sox
