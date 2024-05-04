Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many are there -- while others are tuning in virtually -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity which, as of the 2023 season, takes place on the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend.

This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

A few hours later will be the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 31:31.383 8 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 19 +3.371s 7 3 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 +5.095s 6 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 19 +14.971s 5 5 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 19 +15.222s 4 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 19 +15.750s 3 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 19 +22.054s 2 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 19 +29.816s 1 9 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 19 +31.880s 0 10 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +34.355s 0 11 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +35.078s 0 12 63 George Russell MERCEDES 19 +35.755s 0 13 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +36.086s 0 14 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +36.892s 0 15 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 19 +37.740s 0 16 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 19 +49.347s 0 17 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 19 +59.409s 0 18 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 19 +66.303s 0 NC 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1 +0 lap 0 NC 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 0 +0 lap 0 Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures.