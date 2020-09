After a San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres games scheduled for Friday and Saturday was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Major League Baseball announced the teams will resume with a doubleheader Sunday.

Update from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/OfDMePo4fs — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 13, 2020

The games had initially been postponed after someone with the Giants tested positive for the virus and MLB decided to postpone out of abundance of caution.

Update from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/cOm4nLoY06 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 12, 2020

The doubleheader game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.