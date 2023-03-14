‘What a Crazy Ride': Artist's Jimmy Garoppolo Drawing Series Comes to a Close at 404 Days

Rita Carvalho, take a bow.

After drawing Jimmy Garoppolo every day for over 400 days until the now-former San Francisco 49ers quarterback found a new team, the artist's series came to an end Monday with news of Garoppolo reportedly landing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carvalho bid farewell to Garoppolo with a sketch of the signal caller striking a "Shawshank Redemption" pose, surrounded by glowing quotes from his 49ers brethren.

"It just kind of made sense," Carvalho told NBC Bay Area. "He’s free now. He’s going to another team. We thought that it was a good note to end the series. My idea was not to have the greatest drawing of the series, but something that would stay with people.”

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 404: Last Day ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/0Imsv5Bd4I — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) March 13, 2023

Carvalho started sharing the Garoppolo sketches in 2022 as trade rumors swirled. She called the series "Drawing Jimmy G every day until he's traded."

The series came to an end with 404 memorable drawings.

"What a crazy ride this has been!" Carvalho said on Twitter after posting the final sketch. "This whole project took me on an amazing adventure and I couldn’t be more grateful for all the opportunities it brought me! This is an emotional day for sure and I hope nothing but the best for Jimmy G!"

On Tuesday, Carvalho shared a bonus Garoppolo sketch, one showing him in the silver and black.

"Good luck, Jimmy!" she said in a tweet accompanying the drawing. "Wishing you all the best!"