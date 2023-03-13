NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo to Sign With Raiders, Ending 49ers Tenure

Report: Jimmy G to sign with Raiders, ending 49ers tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 5 1/2 seasons with the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in the Bay reportedly is coming to its expected end.

Garoppolo is set to sign a three-year, $67.5 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed, with the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.

Former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @diannaESPN and me. Garoppolo played for Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels in New England and they now reunite in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Comp update: Raiders are giving former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The reported move reunites Garoppolo with Josh McDaniels, the Raiders coach who formerly spent time alongside the veteran quarterback with the New England Patriots. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is familiar with Garoppolo as well.

The three were together in New England when Garoppolo was on the Patriots from 2014 to 2017. As backup to Tom Brady, Garoppolo earned two Super Bowl rings with then-offensive coordinator McDaniels and Ziegler, who served as both assistant director of pro scouting and director of pro personnel during the quarterback's time there.

After being traded to the 49ers from the Patriots in October of the 2017 NFL season, Garoppolo went on to appear in three NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LIV with San Francisco. In 57 games with the 49ers, Garoppolo had a passer rating of 99.2 with 13,599 yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.

As the 49ers' starter, Garoppolo had a 38-17 record and won four of his six playoff games with San Francisco. He brought winning football back to the Bay after several down years, and for that, the 49ers Faithful certainly will be forever thankful.

