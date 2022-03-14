Historic Third Quarter Fuels Karl-Anthony Towns' 60-Point Game Vs. Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns goes off for 60 points vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Karl-Anthony Towns had himself a game in San Antonio on Monday night.

The Timberwolves big man went off for a franchise-record 60 points in Minnesota's 149-139 victory over the Spurs. The previous Wolves record was Towns' 56 points against the Atlanta Hawks in March 2018.

It's also the most points any player has scored in a game this season, topping the 56-point performances from Hawks guard Trae Young and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's 60-point effort against the Spurs in April 2021 was the last time a player scored at least 60 in a game.

Towns got to 60 points by shooting 19 of 31 from the field, knocking down seven of his 11 3-point attempts and making 15 of his 16 free throws. He also added 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The three-time All-Star did most of his damage in a historic third quarter. Towns racked up 32 points in the third, the fifth-highest output in a single quarter in NBA history. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson owns the record for most points in a single quarter at 37.

Most points in a quarter in NBA history:



37 — Klay Thompson

34 — Kevin Love

33 — George Gervin

33 — Carmelo Anthony

32 — Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/MMWaAIGU8h — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 15, 2022

Towns ended the third quarter with 56 points, equaling his previous franchise record. He started the fourth quarter on the bench and checked back into the game at the 8:29 mark. But he was subbed back out less than two minutes later still stuck at 56 points after picking up two fouls to give him five for the game.

Towns re-entered with just over three minutes remaining and got to the free throw line after pulling down an offensive rebound, making one of two for a new franchise record. Two possessions later, he drilled a deep 3-pointer to hit the 60-point mark.

🚨 SIXTY POINTS FOR KAT 🚨



60 PTS is the NBA season-high by any player & a @Timberwolves franchise record. pic.twitter.com/ipJn56KSK5 — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2022

Towns' remarkable performance helped the Wolves improve to 40-30, securing the franchise's first 40-win season since 2017-18.