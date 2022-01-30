49ers

LeBron James, A.J. Brown React to Deebo Samuel's Incredible TD Vs. Rams

By Ali Thanawalla

LeBron, Twitter loved Deebo's incredible 44-yard TD vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Deebo Samuel's status for the NFC Championship Game was in question due to a knee injury suffered last week in the 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers, but he didn't show any ill-effects from the ailment on an incredible 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Deebo took a swing pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the wide receiver did the rest, racing through the Rams defense and getting to the end zone to tie the game at SoFi Stadium.

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

49ers' Season Ends With Heartbreaking NFC Championship Game Loss to Rams

49ers 4 hours ago

Check Out 49ers Fans Invading SoFi Stadium for NFC Championship Game

Deebo's incredible run after the catch got the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, among others.

Deebo finished the first half with two catches for 46 yards and three rushes for five yards. He took a hard hit right before halftime, but returned to the game.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLSan Francisco 49ersLos Angeles RamsNFL Playoffs
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us