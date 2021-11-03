LeBron Loves ‘Pure' Klay Thompson Shooting in Full Uniform at Chase

LeBron loves 'pure' Klay shooting in full uniform at Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Klay Thompson hasn't officially been cleared for full practice with the Warriors yet, but each day he takes another step towards that monumental goal, including Wednesday.
The injured Warriors star spent nearly 15 minutes shooting at Chase Center before the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Klay looked like ... well ... vintage Klay, nailing 3-pointer after 3-pointer. And he was sporting the Warriors' new "Moments Mixtape" City Edition jersey that was unveiled Monday.
At one point, Klay even threw down a dunk.
Klay's shooting exhibition got the attention of four-time NBA Finals foe and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Klay is nearing his return after missing the last two NBA seasons with major lower leg injuries, the latest with a torn right Achilles. It's still unclear when he will make his 2021-22 debut, but Warriors CEO Joe Lacob recently said on NBC Sports Bay Area that the day the five-time NBA All-Star plays in his first game in more than 29 months will be one of the greatest days in Warriors history.