When and where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

Summer is officially underway.

That means the MLB All-Star Game is near, with the biggest stars in the sport set to take the field as the American League plays the National League in the 93rd edition of the mid-summer classic.

In last season's All-Star game, held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the American League defeated the National League 3-2 with Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees taking home the MVP award.

This year, marquee names like Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr., the leading vote-getters through the league's second ballot update, and many more are slated to head to the Northwest.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 MLB All-Star Game...

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

This year’s All-Star Game is being held at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

It's the third time the Mariners have hosted the mid-summer classic, with previous All-Star games being played in Seattle in 1979 (Kingdome) and 2001 (Safeco Field).

Additional All-Star festivities include the Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game, which will both be played on Saturday, July 8, and the Home Run Derby, which is on Monday, July 10.

How much are MLB All-Star Game tickets 2023?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is sold out, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets are available on the secondary market, with a pair of tickets on StubHub rangings from around $350 to $1,750 plus fees as of early June.

What channel is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will air on FOX.

ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage.

How to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

This year’s major league All-Star Game will be available to stream on MLB.com.