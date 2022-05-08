NBA

NBA Rumors: Mike Brown Agrees to Four-Year Contract to Be Kings' Next Coach

The Warriors reportedly will be losing another assistant coach

By Ali Thanawalla

Report: Brown leaving Dubs, agrees to become Kings' coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Assistant Mike Brown soon will be leaving Steve Kerr's coaching staff.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Brown and the Kings have agreed to a four-year contract for the longtime Warriors assistant to become the next head coach in Sacramento.

Mark Jackson was another top candidate for the position, and he and Brown were the reported finalists. 

Prior to being hired by the Warriors in 2016, Brown had eight seasons as a head coach between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. The Ohio native led the Cavs to their first NBA Finals appearance during the 2006-07 season and had a 347-216 overall record with the two teams. 

With the Warriors, Brown served as acting head coach at times during the 2017 postseason, in which he went 11-0 in that role. 

The Kings started their coaching search after firing Luke Walton midseason and not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry after the season. 

Sacramento desperately seeks stability and change. And Brown will hope to lead that change as he hopes to help get the Kings to their first postseason in 17 seasons next year. 

