Why Kerr doesn't like comparing Butler to Wiggins after trade
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t believe comparing Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins is fair.
Stephen A admits he was wrong about Butler's impact on Warriors
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith walked back his criticisms of the Jimmy Butler-Golden State Warriors pairing.
Kerr reveals what has surprised him most about coaching ButlerWarriors coach Steve Kerr on Monday evening told 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” about what has surprised him the most about Jimmy Butler over Golden State’s 5-1 record since trading for the ...
Post rises from G League to surprising Warriors 3-point threat
Warriors rookie Quinten Post is the deadliest 3-point shooter on a Golden State squad that features Steph Curry.
Steph perfectly recreates viral Iguodala NBA Finals moment
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recreated a viral Andre Iguodala NBA Finals moment during his emotional jersey retirement ceremony.